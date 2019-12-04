FM Zarif hails 6 European states' joining INSTEX

Earlier in a statement Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the Netherlands had announced that "in light of the continuous European support for the agreement and the ongoing efforts to implement the economic part of it and to facilitate legitimate trade between Europe and Iran, we are now in the process of becoming shareholders of the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) subject to completion of national procedures".

Speaking on the sidelines of Wednesday cabinet session, Zarif referred to Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah trip to Iran, saying his visit took place within the framework of neighbors consultations.

Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah had also mentioned that he would visit Iran for consultations, Zarif said, adding that they talked about regional issues, Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) and bilateral relations.

He went on to say that the biggest ever private sector delegation in Iran-Oman relations is scheduled to visit Iran on Friday evening.

Zarif said he discussed Oman's efforts with regard to the Persian Gulf security with his Omani counterpart.

What is important is that Iran does not expect companies of countries, such as Sweden, that claim to support the JCPOA not to sell a rare medicine to Iran.

Commenting on the sanctioning EB patients' drugs, Zarif said EB wound dressing is not produced by all countries.

He noted that few Iranian companies produce it.

Top Iranian diplomat went on to say that a Swedish company had sold the drug to Iran and it does not do it due to US bullying.

Regarding Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's remarks over sending private messages from Americans to Iran, Zarif said I have not heard those messages, adding that Iran repeatedly receives messages from Switzerland.

The Iranian foreign minister said that by mentioning messages President Rouhani meant those that had been sent during the UNGA meeting.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian foreign minister pointed to the upcoming JCPOA joint commission meeting, and said that Iran and the Europeans parties will mention their points as usual.

Commenting on measures taken by Iran after accidents in the Iranian consulate in Iraq, Zarif said that decisions have been made in advance regarding the Iranian staff's presence in safe places.

He noted that Iraqi Foreign Minister then called him and apologized.

Iran has also stressed that Iraqi government's legal responsibility is supporting Iranian consulates and it is accountable for compensating damages.

