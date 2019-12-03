Iran moving path of Army's naval development forward

Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi made the remarks in a meeting with Deputy Chief of International Relations Department of the Chinese Army Lieutenant General Shao Yuan Ming in Beijing on Tuesday.

He pointed to holding a summit in China on the restoration of the Silk Road, and said that given this strategy is at sea, the role of maritime mechanisms, especially the maritime power of Iran and China, is very important.

Khanzadi pointed to joint Iran-China-Russia military drills, said the upcoming drill will be held under the name of the Maritime Safety Belt on December 27. We are eager to exchange information between Iran and China, including information on pirates and technical issues.

Noting the importance of the destroyer and submarine capacity as a joint operation, the Navy commander called for technical cooperation between the two countries to enhance the knowledge and experience of both sides, adding that "we have begun to build heavy surface and subsurface equipment in the near future. We will prepare and launch joint operations, exchange of technical information and research capacities with China".

The deputy chief of international relations of the Chinese army also invited Rear Admiral Khanzadi to visit more places in China and noted that interactions between Iran and China to maintain regional security and world peace will be effective.

Lieutenant General Shao Yuan Ming referred to holding joint military drills by Iran, China, and Russia, and stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran's Navy is an international and strategic force.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish