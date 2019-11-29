Senior Army official says Iran producer of strategic, military weapons

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi said that the presence of trans-regional countries never provided security as they claimed but in contrary in many cases was the source of insecurity.

He said alien forces only seek to divide the Muslim nations of the Persian Gulf and neighboring governments and countries to exploit the situation for their own benefit.

The top ranking army official, pointing out that the experience of 8 years of sacred defense is enough for the colonists to no longer test Iran's determination, also remarked that during the war with Iraq, Iranian army lacked the capacity and capability it currently enjoys. The deterrence of the Islamic Republic of Iran is by no means comparable to the past.

Amir Admiral Mousavi, went on to say that according to the politicians of the Islamic Republic of Iran, we have never sought conflict and war, but we are always ready to defend the borders and aspirations of the Islamic Republic.

9455**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish