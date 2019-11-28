Dehqani stresses nondiscriminatory implementation of CWC

In a meeting with Director General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Fernando Arias on the sidelines of the 24th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), he discussed avenues for exploring cooperation between Iran and the entity.

Dehqani also called on the countries to do fulfill their commitments over exchanging chemical materials and equipment for peaceful uses, remove obstacles in the way of trade among the countries and not impose economic sanctions on member states.

Condemning the US economic terrorism against Iran, he elaborated on its impacts on providing chemical victims with necessary medicine and equipment, saying that it is against the country's commitments as well as the other countries obeying the US under its pressure.

Highlighting the role of consensus in making decisions in organizations dealing with mass destruction weapons, he reiterated strategic role of director general in promoting consensus within the organization.

The 24th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention opened in The Hague on Monday and will continue until Friday.

Iranian NGOs whose activities are related to victims of chemical arms have set up an exhibition on the fringes of the conference to make member states familiar with the latest developments pertaining to victims of chemical weapons.

The Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention is the most important policy-making forum of the OPCW.

The annual conferences bring together 193 member states which discuss the latest international developments and policies with regards to countering the use of chemical weapons.

