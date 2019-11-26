Iran, Russia underline cooperation in OPCW

The meeting was held on the sidelines the 24th Conference of the States Parties (CSP) in The Hague.

Both sides reviewed issues to be discussed in the conference, emphasized cooperation in OPCW, ways to prevent weakening the organization and reinforcing implementation of the convention by member states and the secretariat as well.

Underling consensus principle in OPCW decisions and also complying with text of the convention were among other topics discussed by both sides.

The 24th Conference of the States Parties (CSP) started work on Monday and will be underway until Friday.

According to its official website, "the Conference of the States Parties (CSP) oversees the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), promotes the treaty’s objectives and reviews compliance with the treaty."

"The Conference is composed of representatives of all Member States of the OPCW, each of which has one vote. The CSP meets annually in The Hague."

