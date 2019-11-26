Foreign Ministry summons Norwegian envoy over insulting move

Following the burning of the Holy Quran by the leader of a Norwegian radical group known as SIAN (SIAN stands for Stop Islamization in Norway), Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned the Norwegian charge d'affaires in Tehran in the absence of that country's ambassador.

While asking the Norwegian charge d'affaires convey Iran's protest to his government of the abhorrent practice in Norway, the Iranian foreign ministry warned against the serious consequences of such measures concerning the spread of extremism and violence.

The head of the Department for Northern Europe in Iran’s Foreign Ministry, referring to Muslims sentiments around the world in the face of the derogatory act addressed the Norwegian diplomat and pointed out that it is impossible to insult the beliefs and sanctities of over 1.5 billion Muslims in the world under the pretext of freedom of expression.

He urged the Norwegian government to prevent the repetition of such seditious acts and to deal with its perpetrators.

The Norwegian diplomat promised to convey Iran's protest to his respective government, adding that the Norwegian government completely rejects this action and our main policy is to support freedom of expression and belief and to prevent hatred and the Norwegian government is committed to protect the security of Muslims living in the country and prevent extremist and divisive actions.

On Sunday, members of the group "Stop Norway's Islamization" (SIAN) in Norway's Kristiansand city in a derogatory act insulted two copies of the Quran and Lars Torrens, head of the anti-Islamic organization, burned another copy.

Protesting the offensive, Norwegian Muslims say they will sue the perpetrators.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish