Iranian, Iraqi envoys stress need to strengthen ties

Iranian ambassador Hamid Baeedinejad wrote on his Twitter page that in today's meeting with Mr. Mohammad Jafar Sadr, the new Iraqi ambassador to London, the two sides while referring to the importance of the historical, religious, cultural and economic commonality between the two countries, noted the exponential enhancing of the fraternal relations between the two nations as contributing to the interests of the two nations as well as promoting peace and security in the region and the world.

The senior diplomat said that Iran-Iraq relations are strategic, historic, and significant, according to President Hassan Rouhani. President Rouhani traveled to Iraq last March at the invitation of Iraqi officials and met with Prime Minister Adil Abdel Mahdi and Iraqi Parliament Speaker Hamad al-Halbousi.

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran and the Ministry of Commerce of Iraq, Memorandum of Understanding for the Basra-Shalamcheh Railway Project, Visa Facilitation Memorandum for Investors, Traders and Merchants, Memorandum of Understanding on Health-Related Cooperation and Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Petroleum of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Ministry of Oil of the Republic of Iraq, are 5 joint documents signed by the ministers and officials of the two countries in the presence of President Rouhani and Iraqi Prime Minister Abdul Mahdi, Baeedinejad highlighted.

Meeting and delivering lectures among the representatives of political parties and groups, elites and leaders of religions, ethnic groups, and tribal leaders, as well as attending a joint Iran-Iraq trade conference at the Prime Minister's Palace were among President Rouhani's special programs during his visit to Iraq.

