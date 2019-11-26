Official says grounds prepared for promoting Iran-China ties

Speaking to IRNA, Hong referred to commonalities between two countries in various fields, expressing hope for two sides to take advantage of this opportunity for establishing interactions, having access to advantageous and mutual interests based win-win relations.

He described Iran as a bridge between Asia and Europe and the East-West corridor as well, saying that historical friendship between Iran and China dates back to Silk Road and has always been promoted.

Hong added that during the recent visits between Iranian and Chinese presidents on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit, both sides stressed the need to develop ties.

The Chinese official noted that 'Belt and Road Initiative' have created an opportunity for sustainable development and comprehensive strategic cooperation between Iran and China.

Hong cited to cooperation between Shenzhen as technology hub and Iran, saying Shenzhen is the first Chinese special economic zone which has turned out to be an international modern city with over 20 million population.

He added that the Shenzhen's gross domestic product moved beyond $366b in 2018 and ranked third among Chinese cities.

Schengen, as an important economic city in China, has titles like Asia's largest land port and China's 5th largest airport, Hong said adding that a number of major Chinese technology companies such as Huawei, Tensent and DJI are also located in this city.

Earlier, Chairman of Tehran Chamber of Commerce Masoud Khansari said that Chinese international chamber of commerce including 500 companies expressed readiness to invest in Iranian efficiency projects especially in mines and agricultural sector.

