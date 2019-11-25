Khuzestan to jointly construct a cement factory in Iraq

Speaking to IRNA, he said that the cement manufacturing factory which costs 35 million dollars is to be jointly constructed in Iraq and helps the province to enter into the country's cement market directly and permanently.

The project was launched five years ago after Khuzestani officials held talks with the Iraqi officials, he said adding that the project is currently on its final stages.

"If Khuzestan to be able to provide Iraq with its required raw materials for construction of the cement plant, the Iranian province will share in its turnover," he said.

Construction of the factory will prepare the ground for Khuzestan province to increase investment opportunities overseas, Hassanzadeh said.

Khuzestan with two international borders of Chazzabeh and Shalamcheh registered the highest volume of trade exchange with Iraq.

8072**1430

