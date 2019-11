During the final match, Safi defeated her rival from Burundi and won the game.

In the tennis doubles category, Safi together with her teammate from Macedonia ranked second.

The U-18 Kenya international tennis tournament was held in Nairobi.

The event was held in the attendance of Iran, Kenya, Burundi, Taipei, Croatia, Ireland, Egypt, the Netherlands, India, UK, Austria, Russia, US and New Zealand.

