Iranian Army self-sufficient in drone technology

He made the remarks in a meeting with senior army officers.

Heidari said that Iranian Army's ground forces have so far conducted some development plans in order to provide all army units with hardware to stand up to any threats.

He said that Iranian Army has equipped the personnel for rapid deployment expeditions and combat missions.

He said that Iranian Army are equipped with drone units with the most efficient types of drones.

We have also been able to create good capacity for the ground forces of the Army.

Earlier, Heidari said that a new prototype of the "Farpad" hand-propelled UAV had been built and was at the disposal of operational units.

He stressed that the hand-propelled UAV is used for border surveillance and related operations, saying the UAV is used to equip rapid deployment forces and intelligence units.

