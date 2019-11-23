Nov 23, 2019, 8:35 AM
Azari-Jahromi: US cannot stop Iran's development

Tehran, Nov 23, IRNA -- Iran's Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi dismissed the so-called sanctions declared by the US Department of Treasury against him, saying that the US cannot halt Iran's economic development by such actions.

"I will continue to support free access to Internet and will not allow the US to stop development of Iran," he tweeted on Friday.

"I am not the only member of club of those sanctioned; rather startups, cancer patients and EB children have already been sanctioned," he said.  

US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in a statement on Friday imposed sanctions on Iran's Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi which is another step in line with "Economic Terrorism" against Iranian people.

