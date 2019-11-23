Azari-Jahromi: US cannot stop Iran's development

"I will continue to support free access to Internet and will not allow the US to stop development of Iran," he tweeted on Friday.

"I am not the only member of club of those sanctioned; rather startups, cancer patients and EB children have already been sanctioned," he said.

US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in a statement on Friday imposed sanctions on Iran's Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi which is another step in line with "Economic Terrorism" against Iranian people.

