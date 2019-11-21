Enemies plots exposed during recent unrest, says Iranian cleric

“The enemies invested very much and hatched plots to create riots but their plots were revealed gradually,” said Ayatollah Hossein Nuri Hamadani on Thursday in Qom.

He mentioned that Iran’s enemies, including monarchists, the US, the Zionist regime and European countries tried to create riots in the country to make people revolt against their state.

The cleric lauded popular marches against riots.

Riots and unrest followed a sudden announcement of a sharp rise in petrol prices in Iran.

