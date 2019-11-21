Nov 22, 2019, 12:56 AM
Enemies plots exposed during recent unrest, says Iranian cleric

Qom, Nov 22, IRNA- Iran’s enemies’ plots were exposed during the recent violent unrest in the country, said a senior Iranian clergy on Thursday. 

“The enemies invested very much and hatched plots to create riots but their plots were revealed gradually,” said Ayatollah Hossein Nuri Hamadani on Thursday in Qom. 

He mentioned that Iran’s enemies, including monarchists, the US, the Zionist regime and European countries tried to create riots in the country to make people revolt against their state. 

The cleric lauded popular marches against riots.

Riots and unrest followed a sudden announcement of a sharp rise in petrol prices in Iran. 

