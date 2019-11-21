Armenia obliged to block, fully remove flow of pollutants into Aras River: Official

Addressing the closing ceremony of the annual joint working group meeting of Iran and Armenia on monitoring and preventing Aras River pollution, Yusuf Ghaffarzadeh said that during the recent meeting of the working group, Armenia was obliged to impose precise control over mine operations until repairing operation ends.

He pointed out that monitoring quality factors in aqua texture and sediments of the Aras River over the past decade jointly and simultaneously has been done by both countries and is to be continued on a monthly basis.

The joint annual working group meeting of Iran and Armenia was held on November 19-21, 2019 in Tabriz.

Aras basin located in countries of Iran, Turkey, Armenia, and the Azerbaijan Republic and its area is almost 10320 square kilometers and almost 39 percent of it is in Iran's territory.

