Zurkhaneh sports known in 85 countries

Mohsen Mehr Alizadeh, during his visit to Japan and meeting with officials in the country, stated that Iran have been able to introduce Zurkhaneh sports in 85 countries, whether by creating a national federation, club or national team, and we are taking steps to develop these activities.

On the trip, Mehr Alizadeh met with the President of the Sports University, the President of the Sports Agency, the Head of the Wrestling Federation and the Deputy foreign minister of Japan on sport cooperation and introduction of Zurkhaneh and Heroic Wrestling in Japan.

"Our work is similar to what the Japanese do in judo, Chinese in wushu and karate, etc., and they have been able to develop these fields with their own names in the world, he said, noting that his federation is aiming at developing the Zurkhaneh sports in the world.

Mehr alizadeh pointed out that there was no particular problem with the development of the sport.

The president of the Zurkhaneh Federation said that in the coming months, Iran will host several major events, including the World Championships in Iran.



He noted that Zurkhaneh sports and heroic wrestling have a history of 3,000 years. He added that in addition to bodybuilding, ethical training has also been taken into consideration, so the sport is worthy of universal acceptance.

