Araghchi: Reducing JCPOA commitments will go on

He made the remarks in the context of the third round of political talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Netherlands.

Araghchi, who is currently on a visit to The Hague, discussed international issues especially those related to the latest developments with regard to Iran nuclear or the JCPOA and ways to develop relations.

During the meeting, he elaborated on Iran's policy for reducing JCPOA commitments, saying that it has been in the framework of the nuclear deal and will continue until Iran's interests are met.

Araghchi reviewed bilateral, multilateral and regional issues including Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), security of shipping in the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea, regional developments and bilateral economic cooperation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he criticized Europe's inaction toward the nuclear deal and said that Iran has envisaged four steps to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA.

If Europe wants to save the JCPOA, it should be ready to pay the price.

Iran's rights have been recognized with regard to stopping all or parts of its commitments, he said invoking Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, adding that Iran act is not violation of the nuclear deal.

Referring to HOPE initiative proposed by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to the United Nations General Assembly, he said that peace and security in the Persian Gulf should be maintained by regional countries themselves.

He reiterated the fact that there is no need for coalitions which only cause escalation of tensions in the region.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi urged the Netherlands government to pave the way for Iranian and Dutch companies and to provide guarantee for economic enterprises.

Meanwhile, Blok underlined Iran's role in establishing peace and stability in the region, saying the Netherlands seeks de-escalation in the Middle East region.

He emphasized the importance of preserving JCPOA, saying the Netherlands supports France initiative for finding solution for the current crisis.

