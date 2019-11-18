US statesmen in no position to sympathize with Iran nation

Condemning the recent meddlesome statements by the US secretary of state, he added that the only thing that does not fit Mr. Pompeo is voicing support for the Iranian nation.

Referring to the evil intentions of the US, particularly its secretary of state, vis-a-vis the Iranian nation, he said that expressing sympathy takes place with people suffering from the US economic terrorism.

"Iranian people are brave people and they have left behind different obstacles and the domestic issues will also be resolved," he said.

Denouncing Pompeo's interference in Iran's internal affairs, he said that Iran sees the US in no position to sympathize with the Iranian nation.

They need not worry about the Iranian nation, as it is better for them to worry about tens of millions of hungry people living in extreme poverty across the country, he said.



