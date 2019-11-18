Iran participates in South Korea's diplomatic charity bazaar

In this marketplace, held with the efforts of the wives of ambassadors of resident foreign embassies and wife of the mayor of Seoul in Hotel Lotte, Iran’s pavilion launched by the efforts of the wives of Iranian diplomats and a few other Iranian women was greatly welcomed by the resident diplomats and South Korean people.

Iranian cuisine and a variety of sweets, handicrafts and cultural products were among items presented in the pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran in diplomatic charity bazaar in Seoul.

The charity bazaar is held every year with the planning of Seoul International Women's Forum and a group of wives of ambassadors and diplomats based in Seoul, Korean and foreign charity organizations and support of some commercial companies.

There were more than 35 foreign embassies and 46 Korean and foreign charities this year and the proceeds of this bazaar are spent on charity, including education, organ donation, and treatment of the sick and the needy children.

