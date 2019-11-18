Iran urges neighboring states to cooperate on fighting diseases

Speaking to IRNA, Raeisi elaborated on regional countries' cooperation with Iran in health sector, saying Measles and Polio are serious health risks in the neighboring countries.

This is while, Iran has received the certificate for fighting Measles and it is for 19 years that we have not observed even one case of Polio, he added.

Most of the Eastern Mediterranean countries expect to receive services from Iran in basic health care, he noted.

During the 66th Session of WHO Regional Committee for Eastern Mediterranean which was held in Tehran, some MoUs were signed between Iran and regional countries, Raeisi said.

He added that officials from neighboring states visit Iran and interactions are underway on basic health care.

He said that many countries were also eager to use Iran's elementary health care system as a pattern in UNICEF meeting in Tehran.

Many of the Eastern Mediterranean countries need WHO's financial support to be able to sign a contract for health services.

Earlier, the UNICEF Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Regional Director, Ted Chaiban, appreciated Iran for delivery of advanced health services.

Iran is well recognized worldwide for its successes in basic healthcare and health system as well, the UNICEF official said.

Chaiban further noted that Iran can count on UNICEF to receive health services as the country has made good efforts towards the issue.

In the meantime, the Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom said that Iran is the healthcare leader in the East Mediterranean and has been able to control mortality of kids, women and also communicable diseases through timely promoting health services.

WHO's reports show that there are various health problems in East Mediterranean, he said, expressing his optimism for the efforts made by the member states.

WHO requires political commitment to help develop health conditions in Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Jordan and other countries.

