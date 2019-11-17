Russian envoy: Moscow is concerned about JCPOA

Mikhail Ulyanov in an exclusive interview with IRNA noted that the agreement is very important and unparallel and the parties have been working for more than 10 years to achieve and it showed that difficult issues in the field of non-proliferation can be resolved through political and diplomacy and there is no need to wage war as it has in the past.

This is an agreement that has made the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty stronger, and that is why the United States is in isolation with its recent approach to the JCPOA, he said.

Only the United States is blamed for this situation and it is the White House's responsibility because they have made every efforts over the past few years to fail this agreement and has violated resolution 2231 of the Security Council and Article 25 of the UN Charter (states are obliged to implement resolutions).

In response to Iran's fourth step to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA, Ulyanov highlighted that with respect to the US’ fault, we cannot say given to Iran's fourth step we are eagerly accepting it, albeit with regard to ongoing process the agreement may disappear and we are not happy about it.

The Russian envoy in Vienna went on to say that but we can now understand the logic of Iran, and Tehran is trying to resist Washington's illegal policies and is sending a signal that the deal might come to an end and there is a mixed feeling.

