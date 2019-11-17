Iran, Italy to continue cooperation on cultural heritage

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the “Iran-Italy Exhibition: Sixty years of Cooperation” between the two countries held at the National Museum of Iran, Mohammad Hassan Talebian pointed to the similarities between restoration of historical monuments by Iran and Italy.

He went on to say that one reason for such similarities could result in the education of Iranian students at the Italian universities.

Mutual cooperation and friendly relations have prompted "us to agree with many proposals Italy has made in this area, Talebian added.

He pointed to another case of Italy's cooperation with Iran after the crisis, adding that after the earthquake in Bam, Italian restoration experts came to Iran to restore Bam citadel.

"Italy's donation of laboratory equipment and laboratory supplies to Pasardgad is one of the things which we are grateful for," Talebian said.

He further pointed to the cooperation of Italian restorers without frontiers in Pasardgad and expressed that currently Iranian and Italian restorers are working together in "Techra and Shura" and of course our approach to restoration is closer to conservation. In this project, along with Italian refiners, we used a professional template of modern tools and new materials.

