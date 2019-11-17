Italy's envoy: Iran, Italy broaden historical ties mainly after Islamic Revolution

Addressing the opening ceremony of 'Iran and Italy Exhibition; 60 Years of Collaboration on Cultural Heritage', he added that joint projects have been pursuing in preserving historic monuments as well as carrying out academic research.

The event aims at celebrating 60 years of cooperation between Iranian and Italian archaeologists as well as researchers; he said adding it displays mutual relations in excavating and preserving historic monuments.

Some 52 posters and 60 historical works that have been excavated through bilateral cooperation are on public display.

The exhibition is underway at Iran National Museum in Tehran from November 17 to December 1.

7129**1430

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish