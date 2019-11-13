Iran, North Ossetia to expand relations

In the meeting, Bitarov referred to language and cultural commonalities between people of Iran and North Ossetia, saying it is regarded as a good factor in developing ties between the two sides.

He also described holding joint conference between Iran and North Caucasus as an important event.

Referring to the presence of the Iranian economic activists in North Ossetia, he said starting jointly rune economic projects with Iran has been on the agenda.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he invited the Iranians to participate in the project for creating a trade hub with participation of Georgia in North Ossetia.

Meanwhile, Sanaei referred to North Ossetia hosting the first round of Iran-North Caucasus cooperation meeting, saying that the cooperation between Iran and Russia has a very good speed in scientific and academic fields.

Pointing to implementation of the agreement between Iran and Eurasian Economic Union, he said it paves the way for developing trade between Iran and North Caucasus.

Sanaei also offered some suggestions on developing economic cooperation namely in extraterritorial farming.

They also examined Bitarov visit to Iran and designating an Iranian province to establish direct cooperation with North Ossetia and Alania.

North Ossetia–Alania is a federal subject of Russia (a republic).

Its capital is the city of Vladikavkaz.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish