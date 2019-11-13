Timely launch of projects a crushing blow to White House:President

Inauguration of factories and investments are regarded as invaluable moves in the two provinces, President Rouhani said at the cabinet session in Tehran this morning.

The July 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), played a leading role in launching projects as some spare parts needed for the factories entered into the country after the nuclear agreement, the president said.

President Rouhani visited Yazd and Kerman recently and inaugurated a number of development projects in those provinces.

Despite the world criticism, US President Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally from the Iran Deal- JCPOA- in May 2018.

To respond reciprocally to the US move, Tehran decided to scale down its commitments to the JCPOA, based on Article 26 and 36, and set a deadline for Europeans to remedy breaches in the first anniversary of the US withdrawal in May 2019.

At the cabinet session on Wednesday morning, Rouhani said the Iranian government has chosen the right path.

During his remarks, he appreciated the workers, farmers, directors and entrepreneurs for their efforts towards national development.

