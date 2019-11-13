Islamic Republic far stronger than enemies think

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the 18th Session of Kordestan Planning and Development Council, he added that French president announced repeatedly last year that the Americans are not so interested to talk with Iran and say wait a few months for Iran to finish.

Noting that Americans were deceived by the false slogans of the hypocrites, he added that now the US administration has declared several times that it is ready for talks and this is indicative of the country's high capabilities in all fields, including economy.

Based on the latest opinion poll conducted by the Americans themselves, sanctions against Iran have failed and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reported Iran will do away with recession by 2020 and its economy will start to thrive.

Nobakht arrived in Sanandaj on Tuesday morning and visited some of the infrastructural projects across Kordestan province in Western Iran.

