Rouhani: Israel lobbies, reactionary regional pressures pushed Trump to quit JCPOA

Rouhani made the remarks addressing Kerman administrative council meeting on Tuesday.

No one in the world is now able to blame Iran for reducing its JCPOA commitments since we waited for one year and they were not able to return Iran's case to the United Nations Security Council.

Enemies created a problem for us and the only way adopted by Iran was resistance and negotiation with the world, he noted.

Iran will never set aside a negotiation path but we will not rely on it but we should continue our efforts.

