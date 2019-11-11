17,000 tons of dates exported from Iran's southern province

Deputy Head of the provincial Department of Industry, Mines and Trade Abulqasem Mohammadzadeh told IRNA Monday that of the figure, 10.5 tons which have been produced this year (Started March 21) were exported from August 21 until now.

"Russia, India, the UAE, Turkey, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and northern Iraq were among the export destinations for the product," he said.

Mohammadzadeh further noted that the Second Specialized Festival and Exhibition of Dates and Relevant Industries will be held in Bushehr on November 12-15.

Bushehr province which produced 170,000 tons of dates annually ranks third in the country.

