Nov 11, 2019
Iran should keep pace with today's technological accomplishments, Rouhani says

Kerman, Nov 11, IRNA – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani lauded advances by knowledge-based companies as of 2013, saying that efforts should be made to avoid lagging behind global technological achievements.  

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of mineral and steel projects in Sirjan in Kerman province, he added that today's world is the world of developments forcing the universities and knowledge-based companies to shoulder the heavy burden of responsibility.

Noting that the inauguration of projects indicates the struggles and sacrifices for the ideals of the great nation of Iran, he added that all should big strides to this end.

Despite pressures on the country since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in the political and security fields, big measures have been taken in the domains of technology, economy, and science.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran was not able to construct a dam in the past, but today we not only meet our needs, but we also hold a higher position in this big undertaking," he said.

President Rouhani also highlighted the country's achievements in various fields, including the oil and gas sector, and said, "The swaps we have with other countries in the gas sector is a very big achievement for which we should thank God."  

