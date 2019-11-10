Unity Conference proof of ineffectiveness of sanctions against Iran

Ayatollah Mohsen Araki announced at a news conference on Sunday to outline the details of the thirty-third international conference on Islamic unity at the Martyrs' Museum that more than 350 figures were invited from around the world, and stated that 114 figures are the scholars, current and former presidents of some countries and former and current ministers.

The senior cleric highlighted the presence of prominent leaders and personalities of the resistance front, especially Palestine, as well as the presence of youth and women during the conference.

Ayatollah Araki also pointed to the presence of 90 Islamic and non-Islamic nations in this round of conference, along with prominent personalities, religious scholars and senior officials.

The current secretary-general of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought said that this year's unity conference will be held with plans different from previous years.

He noted that the thirty-third International Islamic Unity Conference will be held on the topic of unity of the Ummah in defense of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, attended by 400 scholars, thinkers from more than 90 countries, and over 180 scholars, and officials of the centers of World Forum for Proximity in the universities from eleven provinces in five days in Tehran on February 12-14.

