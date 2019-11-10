Cast in place concrete for 2nd Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant kicked off

The concrete casting of the nuclear reactor could be regarded as a key stage in the construction process of the plant, said Mahmoud Jafari the project manager of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

He went on to say that the excavation operation of the second phase started 3 years ago.

Jafari stated that 8 percent of the project has been accomplished at this stage.

The third phase of the cast in place concrete is to be finished 18 months later, he added.

The project manager of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant pointed out that these 2 phases are scheduled to be completed within a period of 10 years under the international nuclear safety frameworks.

