China envoy says Iran should benefit from JCPOA economic interests

Speaking to IRNA, Zhai Jun said we believe that the reason behind aggravation of situation in the Middle East is the US unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and its maximum pressure on Tehran.

He added that returning to JCPOA would be the first act for removing tensions in the Persian Gulf.

He urged the JCPOA parties to make efforts in preserving JCPOA and to prevent collapse of this historic agreement.

Emphasizing three suggestions made by China Foreign Minister Wang Yi for deescalating tensions in the Persian Gulf, he noted the fact that retuning to JCPOA, paving the ground for holding talks between Persian Gulf states and helping foreign countries play positive role in safeguarding the region and they are three solutions to tensions in the Middle East.

Regional countries appreciated China's constructive initiatives and expressed hope for China to play more roles in promoting peace and stability, Jun reiterated.

Pointing to his recent visits to Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Iran, he said he had reached understanding on Middle East issues.

He went on to say that China is willing to reinforce mutual cooperation with regional countries in establishing stability and sustainable security in the Middle East.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a message referred to Iran's 4th step of reducing the JCPOA commitments, and said gas injection to 1044 centrifuges will start and it was started on Wednesday.

"Thanks to the US policy and its allies, Fordow will soon be back to full operation," he added.

In line with the order issued by President Rouhani and Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) UF6 cylinder was installed in Fordow under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors.

