Iran seized major part of drugs while they were transited to western states

In a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua late on Tuesday, he added that presence of trans-regional forces under the excuse of fighting drugs and terrorism in Afghanistan is totally ineffective.

Referring to Iran-China historic ties, he said that the relations were excellent in all fields in all historic eras, but despite current strong bilateral ties in all domains, there is further room for promoting mutual cooperation in fighting drugs.

Given its adjacency to Afghanistan and being a conduit for transit of drugs over the past 40 years, Iran has conducted an all-out fight against drugs, Momeni said.

"Iran has used all its power in the fight against drugs and presence of trans-regional forces to fight drugs and terrorism in Afghanistan was totally ineffective," he said.

Drugs are the enemy of humanity and that's for the same reason Iran is campaigning against it and some 3,800 forces have so far lost their lives in this way, he pointed out.

Chang Hua, for his part, said that in 2018, a memorandum of understanding cooperation in fighting drugs was signed in a ceremony attended by the two countries presidents.

Drugs are common enemy of the two countries, he said, noting that the spread of drugs adversely affects social security and stability and lives all peoples.

Iran has played a crucial role in fighting drugs and China admires its efforts.

China attaches significance to cooperation with Iran in the field of fighting drugs, as it is a neighbor of Afghanistan, biggest producer of drugs, Hua said.

