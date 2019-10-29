Iran, Lebanon underline importance of promoting Islamic Unity

During the meeting both sides discussed developing cultural relations between Iran and Lebanon.

They also underscored the importance of fighting challenges and ill-wishers’ conspiracies, holding consultations to remove the seditions in the Islamic Ummah which is resulted by foreigners’ interventions.

Zahir Jaeid referred to conspiracies and plots targeting the Axis of Resistance, saying the current tensions are not resulted by religious differences but by a sort of political disputes which have targeted the dignity of the Islamic Ummah especially the Palestinian issue.

Meanwhile, Khameyar highlighted Iran’s efforts in line with continuing bilateral cooperation, removing all impediments in the Islamic Ummah and supporting Muslims.

In his meeting with Al-Jabri, Khameyar referred to great scientific, cultural and art developments despite US sanctions, and emphasized the importance of making other nations with such achievements.

He once again reminded Iran policy and officials’ determination for developing all-out relations with other religious groups.

