Oct 29, 2019, 7:15 PM
Iran, Lebanon underline importance of promoting Islamic Unity

Beirut, Oct 29, IRNA – Iranian cultural attaché in Lebanon Abbas Khameyar in a meeting with Secretary General of Lebanon's Ummah Movement Sheikh Abdul Nasser Al-Jabri and the Lebanese religious scholar, Sheikh Zahir Jaeid stressed the need to promote Islamic unity.

During the meeting both sides discussed developing cultural relations between Iran and Lebanon.

They also underscored the importance of fighting challenges and ill-wishers’ conspiracies, holding consultations to remove the seditions in the Islamic Ummah which is resulted by foreigners’ interventions.

Zahir Jaeid referred to conspiracies and plots targeting the Axis of Resistance, saying the current tensions are not resulted by religious differences but by a sort of political disputes which have targeted the dignity of the Islamic Ummah especially the Palestinian issue.

Meanwhile, Khameyar highlighted Iran’s efforts in line with continuing bilateral cooperation, removing all impediments in the Islamic Ummah and supporting Muslims.

In his meeting with Al-Jabri, Khameyar referred to great scientific, cultural and art developments despite US sanctions, and emphasized the importance of making other nations with such achievements.

He once again reminded Iran policy and officials’ determination for developing all-out relations with other religious groups.

