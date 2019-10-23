Iran wushu fighters shinning in World Wushu Champs

In the semi-final match, Erfan Ahangarian in the weight category of 65 kg defeated Philippines and advanced to final match.

He had earlier hit rivals from Brazil and Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Mohsen Mohammad Seifi in 70 kg overpowered Chinese fighter to advanced final match.

He had defeated rivals from Indonesia and South Korea.

Yusef Sabri in 75 kg category overshined his rival from Tunisia and received a gold medal.

He had overpowered rivals from Pakistan and France.

In 80 kg weight category, Ali Khorshidi defeated Lebanon in two consecutive rounds.

He had also overcome Polish and Lebanese rivals to receive gold medal.

\Milad Arefi Magham, Iran's fifth finalist, in the weight category of 85 kg defeated Lebanon.

In female category, Elahe Mansourian in 65 kg grabbed a gold medal.

She had earlier defeated France and Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Hanieh Rajabi received a silver medal and Zahra Kiani bagged a bronze medal.

The 2019 World Wushu Championships featuring sanda and taolu competitions for both men and women kicked off in Shanghai, China, on Sunday (October 19) for four days.

Representatives from 102 world countries are present in the sports event.

Also, an Iranian - Mehdi Alinejad – was appointed on October 12 by President of the International Wushu Federation Yu Zaiqing as Chairman of World Wushu Championships Supervision Committee for the third consecutive year.

