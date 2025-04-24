Iran and Poland commit to strengthening bilateral relations

Tehran, IRNA – Diplomats from Iran and Poland have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in various sectors based on mutual respect and shared interests.

On Thursday, Tehran hosted the latest round of political consultations between the two countries at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mahmoud Heidari, assistant to the foreign minister and director general of Mediterranean and Eastern European Affairs, led the discussions with Piotr Kozłowski, director of the Africa and Middle East Department at Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The officials discussed key areas of partnership between Iran and Poland, including political, economic, cultural, academic, and consular affairs. They also exchanged views on recent regional and global developments.

Highlighting diplomatic ties stretching back over five centuries, both sides expressed a shared determination to further improve relations based on common goals and mutual respect.

