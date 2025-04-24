U.S. police raid homes of pro-Palestinian activists at University of Michigan

The United States federal and local law enforcement have carried out coordinated raids on the residences of several pro-Palestinian activists associated with the University of Michigan, according to local sources.

Authorities detained and interrogated multiple individuals and seized their electronic devices and personal belongings, the Graduate Employees’ Organization (GEO), a graduate student workers union, said on Wednesday.

The operation, involving the F.B.I., Michigan State Police, and local departments, targeted homes in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, and Canton. Sources said the raids were launched following orders by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The GEO denounced the crackdown. “We strongly condemn the actions taken today and all past and present repression of political activism.”

The union called for transparency and accountability from both university officials and the attorney general’s office.

The raids come amid a broader nationwide campaign to suppress pro-Palestine activism, particularly on college campuses. In recent months, student protests, demonstrations, and encampments calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and divestment from Israel have faced increasing scrutiny, with some universities suspending students and canceling events.

The Donald Trump administration has also intensified investigations into pro-Palestinian groups. Critics say these measures infringe on free speech and target dissent against U.S. foreign policy.

