Experts call for upholding Int'l Law to thwart impacts of unilateralism

Mirushe Hoxa, professor at University “Ss. Cyril and Methodius” (UKIM), Skopje, North Macedonia, Faculty of Philology, Blaze Koneski, reviewed UNSC resolution 1373 and the related issues saying it has not been able to help multilateralism and its impacts have not been equal for UN members states.

The resolution has been used by some countries like the US as a tool to follow their unilateral policies, she said adding that no specific definition has been given of terrorism and campaign against terrorism.

She believes that other countries have to capitulate to US demand which is rooted in adopting the Resolution 1373 by the UNSC.

In fact this resolution reinforces US unilateralism and makes other countries follow US in even killing civilians under the pretext of fighting terrorism.

On the other hand if a country does not follow US demand, it will be accused of being biased and violating UNSC resolution, she said.

This is while, many states seek for preserving independence and being committed to the humanitarian values, she added.

United Nations Security Council Resolution 1373, adopted unanimously on 28 September 2001, is a counter-terrorism measure passed following the 11 September terrorist attacks on the United States.

Meanwhile, Srinivas Burra, Faculty member of South Asian University, New Delhi underlined the fact that a clear definition of regulations should be presented since there are some regulations which strengthen US unilateralism or create obstacles multilateralism.

He called for clarification in some issues such as taking advantage of violence for legitimate defense which in most cases result in unilateralism.

He said those powers which take advantage of this issue in their favor claim that it has not been clarified in regulations who are exactly these non-governmental players.

The vivid example of this issue is US military operation all around the world, he said, adding that the US by its subjective interpretation of the international regulations deploys troops to other countries.

Despite the fact that there is no direct reference to examples in the International Law, no country has right to take unilateral measures under its personal interpretation.

The international conference on "Unilateralism and International Law" was held in presence of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and representatives from Italy, India, Russia, Finland, Poland, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Macedonia and Afghanistan at Allameh Tabataba'i University in Tehran.

