Uzbek expert terms multilateralism as solution to regional crises

Speaking in the international conference on "Unilateralism and International Law" in Tehran, Guli Yuldasheva presented her speech on current situation in the region and finding ways for de-escalation.

She said China and Russia have started their efforts in defense field to change the situation in the region in terms of security and defense.

Iran and China by signing agreements have developed their cooperation for 20 years, she said, urging Central Asian states to join these efforts.

Security and political tensions cause insecurity, arms race and preparing the ground for the activities of the terrorist groups and drug-traffickers, she said, adding that it has made the situation in the region more complicated.

Referring to China's important role in regional projects like developing Chabahar Port, Yuldasheva said that it is regarded as the biggest economic partner for Central Asian countries.

Continuation of such cooperation depends on preparing suitable security, economic and political infrastructures.

Elsewhere in her remarks, she referred to Uzbekistan's foreign policy, saying the country favors creating balance in the region and has put on the agenda a realistic policy. So, it has maintained friendly relations with neighbors and other countries.

She went on to say that current tensions in the region like increase of extremist groups and the drug-traffickers will be only solved through regional cooperation and focusing on multilateralism.

Yuldasheva pointed to Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as an approach in line with solving an international issue.

The international conference on "Unilateralism and International Law" was held in presence of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and representatives from Italy, India, Russia, Finland, Poland, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Macedonia and Afghanistan at Allameh Tabataba'i University in Tehran.

