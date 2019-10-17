Oman welcomes transfer of medicinal technology from Iran

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education Saeed Namaki on Wednesday when he expressed pleasure over having excellent relations between Iran and Oman.

"Iranians have the right to take pride in their ancient civilization," he said, hailing Iran's health system and its positive indices in the field of health which have been achieved through the efforts of the relevant officials.

Iran produces 95 percent of medicines it needs, Al-Saidi said.

Namaki, for his part, said that Iran stands alongside Oman in paving the way for establishing universal health coverage (HUC).

"We can have good cooperation in exchanging students and instructors and set up joint research centers to study rampant diseases in the region," he said.

8072**2050

