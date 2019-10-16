Rouhani: Boosting Iran, S. Africa all-out ties in interest of both nations

In a meeting with South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor on Wednesday, he stressed the need for promoting bilateral relations, noting that no doubt that deepening relations will benefit the two nations and region.

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor is currently in Tehran to attend the 14th Meeting of Iran-South Africa Joint Commission.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was also present in the meeting with his South African counterpart.

8072**2050

