Zarif: Europe unable to implement JCPOA

Zarif made the remarks in a meeting with the South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor during the 14th Iran-South Africa Joint Economic Cooperation Commission in Tehran on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, following the US pullout from the nuclear deal, we haven’t seen an effective action by Europe indicating their inability to take actions,” said Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“Iran’s strategic patience has worn thin and legally stopped some of is commitments in three steps based on articles 26 and 36 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” added Zarif.

“In case parties to the deal don’t balance their commitments and words, Iran’s further necessary measures will be materialized in next steps,” he warned.

Iran has so far reduced some of its nuclear commitments including about uranium enrichment and heavy water stockpile in response to inaction by France, Germany and the UK, the three European signatories to the deal, towards the US withdrawal and reimposition of its unilateral economic sanctions.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Naledi Pandor, for her part said that both Cape Town and Tehran agree on many issues such as efforts to counter unilateralism and terrorism.

