Iranian Majlis Speaker calls for bolstering trade ties with Austria

During the meeting with President of the Austrian Federal Council Ingo Appé on the sidelines of the 141st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly, Larijani described two centuries' relations as long-standing.

He went on to say that two sides should pursue boosting scientific cooperation alongside cultural ties.

US is the root cause of the regional turbulence, he said and expressed concern over current development in Libya.

He also underlined that the issues in Yemen and Syria should be resolved through political talks.

The US does not allow Iran and Saudi Arabia to resolve their issue to secure its oil market, Larijani said.

The Austrian official, for his part, said that both sides' relations are expanding.

Iran has played a constructive role in the region, he said adding that the role of dialogue in resolving the issue is of prime importance.

Commenting on the Turkey-Syria issue, he expressed concern over Turkey's operation in northern Syria.

Expressing regret over US withdrawal from the nuclear treaty, he underlined that the deal is the only option to maintain global security.

He expressed the hope that the US would pursue a more calculated policy in his regard.

The 141st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly is underway in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, during October 13-17.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union is a global inter-parliamentary institution established in 1889 by Frédéric Passy and William Randal Cremer. It was the first permanent forum for political multilateral negotiations.

The IPU is the global organization of national parliaments which is to promote democratic governance, institutions, and values and working with parliaments and parliamentarians to articulate and respond to the needs and aspirations of the people.

