Iran, Serbia urge broadening of economic cooperation

During the meeting on the sidelines of the 141st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly, the Iranian parliament speaker emphasized the strengthening of bilateral relations in the fields of tourism, science, culture as well as setting up a joint economic commission.

He went on to criticize Europe's inefficiency regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), noting the US is bullying in various issues.

Larijani pointed out that Europe has taken no instrumental steps concerning the nuclear agreement.

The Serbian Minister, for her part, expressed her country's readiness for developing ties with Iran in all areas.

She praised Iran for getting empowered against the imposed sanctions, adding Serbia had also gone through the sanctions and their consequences.

The Serbian premier voiced her country's readiness for possible contributions to Iran in this regard.

The 141st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly is underway in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, on October 13-17.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union is a global inter-parliamentary institution established in 1889 by Frédéric Passy and William Randal Cremer. It was the first permanent forum for political multilateral negotiations.

The IPU is the global organization of national parliaments promoting democratic governance, institutions, and values and working with parliaments and parliamentarians to articulate and respond to the needs and aspirations of the people.

