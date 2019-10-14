Larijani says US withdrawal from JCPOA manifests int'l law violation

The high-level Iranian official made the remarks at the Inter-parliamentary Union (IPU) in the Serbian capital Belgrade which is underway during October 13-17.

The US government has not been satisfied with the unlawful acts; he said, adding it has also encouraged other countries in this regard.

Larijani pointed out that American statesmen have constantly taken measures to confront international law.

He went on to say that the incumbent US government has violated the international law resorting to the illegitimate American discourse exceptionalism.

Larijani reiterated that the future of the international legal system and the international order depends on the commitment of every single government and their parliaments as well as the collective effort.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union is a global inter-parliamentary institution established in 1889 by Frédéric Passy and William Randal Cremer. It was the first permanent forum for political multilateral negotiations.

The IPU is the global organization of national parliaments promoting democratic governance, institutions, and values and working with parliaments and parliamentarians to articulate and respond to the needs and aspirations of the people.

