Oct 13, 2019, 7:38 PM
Iranian short film to be screened in US

Tehran, Oct 13, IRNA – Iran's short film 'It Rains for You' written by Erfan Masoumi and directed by Mohammad Mehdi Delkhasteh is set to be screened at the American Golden Picture International Film Festival in October 2019.

Ali Avsat Seifi and Behjat Majidi are the actors of the cinematic work.

The yellow leaves are falling down not because autumn comes but because you are supposed to make your way in this alley; they go by each other in narrow roads. Even sparrows do not sing out of the habit this time; they all sing to welcome you, the synopsis of the film reads.

"The American Golden Picture International Film Festival aims to help independent filmmakers gain the credibility and publicity they truly deserve," the official website of the event reported.

