Iranian short film to be screened in US

Ali Avsat Seifi and Behjat Majidi are the actors of the cinematic work.

The yellow leaves are falling down not because autumn comes but because you are supposed to make your way in this alley; they go by each other in narrow roads. Even sparrows do not sing out of the habit this time; they all sing to welcome you, the synopsis of the film reads.

"The American Golden Picture International Film Festival aims to help independent filmmakers gain the credibility and publicity they truly deserve," the official website of the event reported.

7129**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish