Iranian selected to chair World Wushu Champs Supervision Committee

The 15th World Wushu Championships are slated for October 19 in Shanghai, China.

The World Wushu Championships Supervision Committee which has three members includes chairmen from Iran, Romania and Malaysia this year.

The Committee has a duty to monitor all World Championships affairs and system of refereeing as well as removing any possible problems between the participating federations.

The World Wushu Championships Supervision Committee is the highest position in the hierarchy governing the international contests.

