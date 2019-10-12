Oct 12, 2019, 10:36 AM
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code: 83513282
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian selected to chair World Wushu Champs Supervision Committee

Iranian selected to chair World Wushu Champs Supervision Committee

Tehran, Oct 12, IRNA – President of the International Wushu Federation Yu Zaiqing appointed an Iranian - Mehdi Alinejad - as Chairman of World Wushu Championships Supervision Committee for the third consecutive year.

The 15th World Wushu Championships are slated for October 19 in Shanghai, China.

The World Wushu Championships Supervision Committee which has three members includes chairmen from Iran, Romania and Malaysia this year.

The Committee has a duty to monitor all World Championships affairs and system of refereeing as well as removing any possible problems between the participating federations.

The World Wushu Championships Supervision Committee is the highest position in the hierarchy governing the international contests.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 4 =