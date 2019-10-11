Envoy: Russia waiting for more information on Iran tanker explosion

"This will merely add to the already excessive tensions in the region," Kabulov was quoted by Russian media TASS as saying.

He added: "We are waiting for more information from the Iranian partners and other parties concerned."

The oil tanker which was hit by missiles 60 miles from the Saudi port city of Jeddah earlier on Friday is currently in a stable condition and the crew aboard it are safe and sound.

Oil spill from the oil tanker in the Red Sea was stopped.

Earlier on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned targeting the Iranian oil tanker in the Red Sea, saying that the vessel is currently in stable condition.

He added that over the past months, some destructive moves against the Iranian tankers have been carried out and relative investigations to identify those masterminding the move are underway.

Commenting on the pollution made due to oil spill, Mousavi said that those behind the attack should be responsible for their dangerous adventurism.

