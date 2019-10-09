Iranian short film 'Driving Class' winner of Italian festival

Linda Kiyani, Ali Reza Sanifar, Salar Khamseh, and Sanaz Mesbah are the actors of the film.

The 22nd edition of the Festival is underway in Trento on October 2-10.

"Since 1997 Religion Today has been the foremost international and itinerant film festival dedicated to Cinema and Religions for a culture of peace and dialogue between faiths, cultures, peoples, and individuals," the official website of the festival reported.

"It promotes a journey exploring the differences, both in religious practices and beliefs and in cinematic styles and languages, towards a mutual enrichment through reciprocal knowledge and comparison.", it added.

Earlier, the short film had won Award for best short film in the 16th Golden Apricot International Armenian Film Festival, Best Film Award in the international section of the Sixth Dublin Feminist Film Festival and Best Film Award in the 13th annual "I Will Tell International British Film Festival".

The work had also grabbed Jury Award of the 18th International Festival of Women Films Topaz.

