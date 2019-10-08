Iran to prosecute terrorists who attempted to assassinate IRGC Quds force cmdr

“Members of a team that were planning to assassinate Major General Soleimani are being prosecuted and accused of taking part in actions against the country’s internal and external security, waging Ḥirābah and helping the intelligence agencies of foreign and adversary countries,” said Kerman Province’s General Prosecutor Dadkhoda Salari on Tuesday.

He added that all the individuals involved in the plot were hit in several different points and captured “in less than 10 hours”.

Salari mentioned that it was a very well-planned attempt in which the terrorists were fully trained and equipped.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced several weeks ago that they had arrested several terrorists, defusing a plot to assassinate Major General Soleimani.

Soleimani has been the architect of liberating Iraq and Syria from Daesh and other terrorists.

The IRGC’s intel unit was observing closely the team since six months ago, according to the local official.

He noted that they planned to "launch a war between Shia and the Sunnis".

Salari stressed that the terrorists were also seeking to destroy the “axis of resistance in the Muslim world”.

