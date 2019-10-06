Iran earns Tokyo 2020 qualification by reaching Blind Football Asian Championships final

The semi-finals were crucial at the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) tournament, with Paralympic qualification assured for the two winners.

Rio 2016 Paralympic silver medalists Iran were the favorites heading into their semi-final against Thailand at the Pattaya Youth Center.

Iran had looked on course for a straightforward victory when they took a 2-0 lead.

Both teams traded goals in the closing minutes to the first half to leave Iran with a 3-1 advantage.

Thailand threatened in the second half with the hosts pulling a goal back but Iran held on to celebrate a 3-2 win.

Reigning Asian champions China have also joined Iran in the final and the Paralympic Games.

They won the Semi-Final against Japan on penalties on Saturday night.

Now, they will play Thailand for Bronze on Sunday.

That same day China will take on Iran in the Final. The winner will be the 2019 Blind Football Asian champion.

Earlier, both teams had topped their respective groups.

2019 IBSA Blind Football Asian Championships Group B final standings. IBSA

On Thursday, Paralympic silver medalists Iran secured a narrow 1-0 win against 2020 Summer Paralympics hots to top their group.

Iran edged Japan in their final group match ©YouTube

Iran won their opening matches when they scored four goals against Malaysia last Monday and then thrashed Oman 10-0 on Tuesday.

The top two teams at the IBSA Blind Football Asian Championships have joined Spain, France, Brazil, Argentina and Japan in qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Iran will be competing at the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan, on August 25- September 6, 2020.

This will be their ninth consecutive appearance at the Summer Paralympics since 1988.

IBSA, the International Blind Sports Federation, is in charge of a wide range of sports for athletes who are blind or partially sighted.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish